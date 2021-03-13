No. 8 Arkansas, LSU set for rubber match

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Arkansas and LSU battled for second place throughout the Southeastern Conference regular season.

The eighth-ranked and second-seeded Razorbacks and third-seeded Tigers will meet again in the semifinals of the SEC tournament on Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

LSU won its home game against Arkansas 92-76 on Jan. 13 to take the early lead as the primary challenger to eventual regular-season champion Alabama.

The Razorbacks bounced back and won their home game against the Tigers 83-75 on Feb. 27 to separate from the Tigers.

Both teams received double byes in the SEC tournament and overcame strong challenges in quarterfinal games Friday.

The Razorbacks (22-5) held off seventh-seeded Missouri 70-64, and the Tigers (17-8) edged sixth-seeded Ole Miss 76-73 to set up the rubber match.

Arkansas is riding a nine-game winning streak, while LSU has posted three victories in a row.

"(The players) know to win this many games in a row at this particular time of year is overly difficult," said Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman, a former LSU assistant. "Having said that, we played well enough to win (Friday), and I think we came out and played much better in the second half than we did in the first half."

The Razorbacks trailed Missouri by one point at halftime but used an 11-1 run to take control with five minutes remaining and held on.

JD Notae overcame an illness to score 27 points, Justin Smith had 16 and Davonte Davis added 11 for Arkansas. Notae produced 15 of his points in the first half and Smith posted 13 points in the second half.

"He played phenomenal," Musselman said of Notae. "He threw up at one point and then he did it again at halftime. We didn't know if he was going to come out and play the second half. I think it's some food to be honest with you, because I haven't felt great all day, so that's what I'm assuming it is."

LSU's victory followed a similar pattern to Arkansas'. The score was tied at 58 before the Tigers scored seven straight points.

The Rebels pulled within 69-68 with 1:19 left, but LSU answered when Darius Days hit a 3-pointer and Trendon Watford added a put-back.

Ole Miss got within 74-71 with 20 seconds left, but Cameron Thomas hit two late free throws for the Tigers.

Watford scored 24 points, Days had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Thomas scored 18 and Javonte Smart added 10 points.

"Down the stretch, we made big plays," Days said. "We got stops when we needed them. Everybody played their role -- great team win."

LSU coach Will Wade gave credit to Thomas, the SEC's leading scorer, for not forcing things against a defense focused on him.

"I thought Cam showed great patience," Wade said. "They were on him early in the game. He had to work for everything."

Ole Miss set the tone during a low-scoring first half that ended with LSU holding a 29-27 lead, but the Tigers got the scoring pace more to their liking in the second half.

"We knew it was going to be physical," Watford said. "We embraced the physicality. It's tournament time, nothing comes easy."

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Tigers talk after loss to Arkansas

    Hear from Cuonzo Martin, Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson after Missouri's 70-64 SEC Tournament loss to Arkansas.

  • SEC Tourney's potential impact on Arkansas' seed in the Big Dance

    Before the world came to a screeching halt, Arkansas entered the 2020 SEC Tournament needing to do some work to secure its ticket to the big dance. The Razorbacks easily beat Vanderbilt in the first round to improve to 20-12 on the season, but also likely needed to beat South Carolina in the second round and possibly even LSU in the quarterfinals to clinch an at-large spot in the NCAA Tournament. A lot has happened in the year since, including the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that led to the rest of college basketball’s postseason being cancelled, and the conversation surrounding Arkansas as it heads to Nashville is completely different.

  • 5 Stocks Set to Drop and 5 That Could Pop, According to Citi

    Stocks that are out of favor can sometimes see short-term gains, while the opposite is true for those that have seen aggressive buying.

  • Razorbacks move past Missouri to SEC tourney semifinal, Notae notches 27

    The Razorbacks used a 16-point run to keep it close in the first before slugging it out in the second for the win.

  • Djokovic can extend No.1 record to 400 weeks, says Medvedev

    The 33-year-old Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, eclipsed Roger Federer's record on March 8 when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week. "First of all, it's an unbelievable achievement," Medvedev said after reaching the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event in Marseille on Friday. Federer, who will turn 40 in August, returned to court this week after 13 months due to double knee surgeries and Medvedev found it "amazing" that the 20-times major winner was still able to win his first match on return.

  • The Biden Crisis That Dare Not Speak Its Name

    Biden officials don’t want to call it a crisis, but the challenge, matter of concern, situation, or whatever euphemistic term they are applying to the border today is running out of control. DHS has warned of potentially the biggest wave of migrants in two decades, and the number crossing the border has doubled since January. The surge is especially pronounced among minors. The number of minors crossing every day has tripled since the end of last year and is on a pace to set a record this month. More than 8,500 minors are currently in HHS shelters, with 3,500 waiting in Border Patrol facilities designed for adults where they are only supposed to spend 72 hours but are staying longer. The Biden administration has opened up one tent city and is planning more. And it has eliminated the social-distancing guidelines that had limited how many migrants could be kept in shelters. Indications are that parents are sending the minors — and sometimes traveling with them up to the border and then splitting up — in the belief that they will gain entry into the United States and never leave. This is a well-founded belief. Only about 4 percent of minors who have come to the United States in recent years have been returned home. They are released to relatives in the U.S., who are also likely to be illegal immigrants, and even if they are eventually ordered removed, we don’t have the resources or the will to see that it happens. The latest border surge is entirely Biden’s doing. That his rhetoric and policies would create a new crisis was predictable, and indeed, it was predicted. Bad court decisions, foolhardy practices, and at least one law with major unintended consequences had made it almost impossible to keep Central American family units and unaccompanied minors from gaining entry to the U.S. largely never to leave again. Even President Trump, who won election in 2016 in large part on a promise to control the border, saw the border get swamped in 2018 and 2019 when he wasn’t able to quickly return illegal immigrants home. But the Trump administration eventually got a handle on the crisis. It tightened up the asylum rules that were abused by bogus asylum-seekers to gain entry into the United States. He worked with Mexico to create the Migrant Protection Protocols, or Remain in Mexico policy, that kept migrants in Mexico while their asylum claims were processed in the U.S. It forged so-called safe-third-country agreements with Northern Triangle countries to provide migrants claiming persecution in their home country an opportunity to claim asylum in another Central American country. Even prior to the pandemic, the migrant flow had slowed considerably. Finally, with the onset of COVID, the Trump administration used Title 42 of the Public Health Safety Act to exclude all migrants. None of this, it is worth noting, involved the family separations that came with “zero tolerance,” a policy that was quickly reversed. Now, the Biden administration is reversing many of the Trump policies. It has created an exemption from Title 42 for minors. This, of course, has created an enormous incentive for minors to show up at the border. And it has ditched MPP, thus throwing away a tool for allowing only deserving asylum-seekers into the U.S. rather than waving everyone in regardless of the merits. It is galling that, while deliberating undoing the Trump policies that were shown to work, the Biden team is claiming that the current crisis is a function of having to rebuild from scratch an immigration system trashed by Biden’s predecessor. There are all sorts of euphemisms that can be applied to this claim, but it isn’t remotely true.

  • Huge search and rescue operation mounted for UK woman who vanished from a yacht moored off the US Virgin Islands

    A huge search and rescue operation has been mounted for a British woman who vanished without trace from a yacht moored off the US Virgin Islands. Sarm Heslop’s boyfriend raised the alarm after waking in the early hours of Monday to discover she was nowhere to be seen on his 47ft catamaran Siren Song. Police and divers searching for Ms Heslop, 41, from Southampton, have been scouring the coastline and waters around the island of St John, where the yacht was moored. The US Coast Guard said it was alerted to Ms Heslop’s disappearance at 11.46am on Monday, some hours after her American boyfriend realised she was nowhere to be found. Ms Heslop’s boyfriend, named locally as Captain Ryan Bane – the owner of the luxury charter yacht – told the Coast Guard's San Juan station that she had gone to sleep at around 10pm, and that “at 2am he woke up and realised that she was not on board” his catamaran. A close friend of Ms Heslop has described the situation as “desperate” and said that her friends had been left distraught by her disappearance. Laura Taylor told The Telegraph it would have been completely out of character for her to try and leave the yacht at night to get to shore or go swimming. “She's very level headed, you know, she's very smart. I just can't see why she would get out of bed to go for a swim between the hours of 10.30 and one o'clock in the morning. I know she wouldn't,” said Ms Taylor. “She was a very strong swimmer, but she wouldn’t have chosen to go for a dip at night, and certainly not if her boyfriend was asleep.” Ms Taylor said the Leopard 4700 catamaran was moored about 200ft from shore and that the couple would have taken a smaller boat to get to it.

  • Bryson DeChambeau (69) shows restraint, learned his lesson about sharing plans

    Bryson DeChambeau played within himself on Day 1 of The Players and he'll be keeping more to himself as well.

  • Kevin Durant slated for further testing on injured hamstring, sidelined indefinitely

    "Who knows where this takes us and how soon he’s back?" head coach Steve Nash said.

  • NFL compensatory picks: Patriots earn highest one in 2021, thanks to losing Tom Brady

    All 32 compensatory picks were announced for the 2021 NFL draft, and the Patriots, Cowboys and a few other teams picked up some more draft ammo.

  • Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid can't join 76ers right away after COVID-19 exposure before All-Star Game

    Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were ruled out of the All-Star Game late after being exposed to COVID-19.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

    The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.

  • Meyers Leonard to stay away from Heat amid investigation into slur

    Center Meyers Leonard will stay away from the Miami Heat indefinitely as the team and the NBA investigate his use of an anti-Semitic slur during a video-game livestream on Tuesday. Leonard issued a public apology as the Heat and the NBA both condemned his earlier comments. Video clips circulated on social media showed Leonard uttering an offensive term while streaming a game of Call of Duty on Twitch.

  • Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, coach Bill Russell among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

    Bosh missed the cut on his loaded first ballot alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

  • Rory McIlroy: I've ruined my swing trying to copy Bryson DeChambeau

    Rory McIlroy has admitted messing up his swing in an attempt to emulate Bryson DeChambeau. In a stunningly honest self-critique, the Northern Irishman pointed the finger squarely at his own desire for speed and power to explain the loss of form that saw him miss the cut at The Players Championship and leave him with a race against time to recover his renowned rhythm for next month’s Masters. Professional golfers simply do not do this. In the wake of an ignominious display - which McIlroy’s certainly was at Sawgrass, as the defending champion fell short of the weekend by 10 shots - they will either refuse to talk or grunt platitudes. But McIlroy stepped off the Stadium course after a second-round 75 to go with his opening 79 and let loose - on himself. How Rory McIlroy can recover from his dreaded two-way miss in time for the Masters “Where it all stems from is probably like October last year, doing a little bit of speed training, started getting sucked into that stuff,” he said. “Swing got flat, long, and too rotational. Obviously I added some speed and am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing. So I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that. That's what I'm frustrated with. “Why did I do it? I'd be lying if I said it wasn't anything to do with what Bryson did at the US Open. I think a lot of people saw that and were like, whoa, if this is the way they're going to set golf courses up in the future, it helps. It really helps. “The one thing that people don't appreciate is how good Bryson is out of the rough. Not only because of how upright he is but because his short irons are longer than standard, so he can get a little more speed through the rough than us other guys. And I thought being able to get some more speed is a good thing, and maybe just to the detriment a little bit of my swing, I got there. But I just need to maybe rein it back in a little bit.”

  • Packers clear over $8 million in salary cap space with three moves

    The Packers are at roughly $1.3 million over the cap after making three big moves on Friday.

  • MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid exits game with left knee injury, will undergo MRI

    The Sixers star's knee looked like it bent backwards.

  • Why is Seahawks GM John Schneider attending North Dakota State QB Trey Lance's Pro Day?

    John Schneider is at the Pro Day of a potential top-10 quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. Don't panic.

  • Detroit Pistons trade Svi Mykhailiuk, pick to Oklahoma City Thunder for Hamidou Diallo

    Through 32 games, Hamidou Diallo is averaging 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He joins the Detroit Pistons after Friday's trade.

  • Juwan Howard ejected after heated back-and-forth with Maryland coach Mark Turgeon

    Juwan Howard had to be held back by coaches during the back-and-forth.