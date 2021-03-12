No. 8 Arkansas on 8-game roll entering Missouri matchup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Few teams in the country are as hot as No. 8 Arkansas.

Once considered an unproven commodity early in Southeastern Conference play, the young Razorbacks have rattled off eight straight wins and earned the second seed for the SEC tournament.

They'll take their first step toward a tourney crown and a potential second seed for next week's NCAA Tournament on Friday night when they battle seventh-seeded Missouri in a quarterfinal matchup in Nashville, Tenn.

Arkansas (21-5) closed the regular season Saturday with an 87-80 home win over Texas A&M behind 28 points from Moses Moody. But his biggest play might have been a blocked shot on a dunk attempt with 1:30 left and the game tied.

"The blocked shot was incredible," said Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman. "Huge, huge block. And he made some big, big shots for us."

Musselman wasn't happy with his team early in the season when they were racking up mostly one-sided wins against outmatched nonconference teams. He criticized them for not cutting hard enough to create better shots and for missing too many point-blank shots.

His message appears to have been received. After the win over a Texas A&M team that became the first to exit the SEC tourney on Wednesday night, Musselman praised his squad for standing up to the challenge of an underdog that put together an inspired game on a foreign floor.

"You know, they were standing on their bench the whole game and cheering," Musselman said. "That's what you're going to get when you're a top 12 team. You get a target on your back. And when you go into the top 10, with that comes responsibility."

Moody paces Arkansas with 17.5 points per game, while JD Notae (12.9), Justin Smith (12.5) and Jalen Tate (10.9) also average in double figures. The Razorbacks average 83.3 points per contest, which ranks as the seventh-most in the nation.

Meanwhile, Missouri (16-8) earned a third matchup with Arkansas by holding off Georgia 73-70 in a first-round game Thursday night. The Tigers nearly blew a 12-point second-half lead, but got two free throws each by Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson in the final 20 seconds, then survived a missed 3-pointer by P.J. Horne just before time expired.

Missouri improved to 6-1 in games decided by five points or less.

"I think we are who we are at this point," Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "We're going to make a mistake here, turn it over, bad shot here, whatever it is. For 24 games, that's who we are. We just have to find a way to win the game at this point."

Pinson scored 17 points to pace a balanced attack against Georgia. Smith and Kobe Brown each scored 16 points, while Jeremiah Tilmon pitched in 10. Smith's 14.2 ppg leads three Missouri players in double figures this season.

The Tigers and Arkansas have split two meetings this year, each winning on the road. Missouri's 81-68 decision on Jan. 2 in Fayetteville finished with Musselman in his office, as he was ejected after drawing two technical fouls.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Saints had one last salary cap trick in store while letting go of Janoris Jenkins

    The New Orleans Saints saved a $7 million in salary cap space by releasing CB Janoris Jenkins, but a creative restructure found even more.

  • The Rush: Coach K is out, Coach Ewing is annoyed as March Madness sets in

    COVID forces a premature end to the Duke men’s basketball season, halting an incredible 24-year streak of NCAA Tournament appearances. Patrick Ewing is perturbed by what he sees at his old stomping ground Madison Square Garden, as his Hoyas play for a date to the Big Dance. Plus, history will be made at this year’s Men’s Tournament, regardless of what happens on the hardwood.

  • Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid can't join 76ers right away after COVID-19 exposure before All-Star Game

    Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were ruled out of the All-Star Game late after being exposed to COVID-19.

  • Heat's Leonard fined, suspended for anti-Semitic slur

    "Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect — at all times moving forward."

  • Tampa Tagged: WR Chris Godwin gets franchise marker

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was informed he'll be given the franchise tag, keeping him from free agency and marking his return to the Super Bowl champions, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Head coach Bruce Arians hinted the move could be coming in February while finger-counting the number of marquee players the team stands to lose in free agency. The move could push linebacker Lavonte David and pass rusher Shaq Barrett, who was tagged by the Buccaneers last March, into free agency.

  • Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, coach Bill Russell among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

    Bosh missed the cut on his loaded first ballot alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

  • Matt Serra done cornering, ‘hurt’ by Aljamain Sterling’s snub from UFC 259 title fight

    Matt Serra will no longer corner fighters after feeling "a little disrespected" by Aljamain Sterling excluding him from UFC 259.

  • Andrew Whitworth on Matt Stafford: Nobody in NFL who doesn’t have a lot of respect for him

    Andrew Whitworth says everyone around the NFL has a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford.

  • Belal Muhammad’s hate for Colby Covington is real: ‘If I ever see that guy in the street, I’m hitting him’

    If defeating Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 doesn't lead to a title shot, Belal Muhammad says he'll gladly take on Colby Covington instead.

  • Cowboys believe they “have already taken a major step with Dan Quinn”

    The Doomsday Defense took on a new meaning last season in Dallas as the Cowboys Defense ranked as one of the worst — if not the worst — in team history. The Cowboys allowed a franchise-record 473 points, topping the team-record 436 in 2010. The 6,183 total yards allowed and 2,541 rushing yards allowed both [more]

  • 2021 All-Star Game, the future of the dunk contest, Blake to Brooklyn

    Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill to recap Sunday night's NBA All-Star festivities.

  • Shannon Sharpe takes shot at Kevin Durant after Nets add Blake Griffin

    Shannon Sharpe had a critical take on Kevin Durant following the Nets' acquisition of Blake Griffin.

  • Steve Stricker wakes up 300 miles away, goes to sleep tied for 12th in Players Championship

    Steve Stricker woke up 300 miles away and will go to sleep tied for 12th at the Players Championship.

  • Joel Embiid wants Sixers to build around Tony Bradley with big game

    Joel Embiid wants the Philadelphia 76ers to build around Tony Bradley.

  • 3 potential landing spots for JuJu Smith-Schuster

    Where could Steelers fan-favorite JuJu Smith-Schuster end up via free agency?

  • Michigan State announces basketball team will now be called 'MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage'

    Sparty has a new name.

  • Evans and Ng offered pro tour cards in big break for women

    England's Reanne Evans and Hong Kong's Ng On-yee have been offered two-year tour cards to play regularly against the men on the professional circuit, the World Snooker Tour (WST) said on Monday. World Women's Snooker (WWS) president Mandy Fisher said the International Women's Day announcement ranked as "one of the most significant days in our history so far." The WWS celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

  • Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

    It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate. McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away. Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass. In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year. McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality. McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives. Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six. A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA. McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason. “You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

  • Texans' coach hints at Deshaun Watson trade on Huddle & Flow podcast

    On a recent episode of the podcast Huddle & Flow, Jim Trotter of NFL Media interviews Houston Texans coach David Culley. Based on the conversation, Trotter believes Watson will be traded.