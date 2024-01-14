No. 8 Arizona Wildcats lose on road again, 73-70 at Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. — Caleb Love scored 28 points but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with six seconds left as Washington State held on for a 73-70 win over Arizona in what is expected to be the Wildcats’ last visit to Beasley Coliseum for the foreseeable future.

WSU's Myles Rice hit a 15-foot jumper and two free throws in the final 1:11 to help the Cougars hang on in a game they led much of the way. WSU moved to 12-5 and 3-3 in the Pac-12 after beating USC on Wednesday before defeating the No. 8 Wildcats.

After Keshad Johnson banked in a 3-pointer to cut WSU’s lead to just 71-70 with 15 seconds left, the Wildcats fouled Rice. But Rice hit two free throws with 11 seconds and Love drove down, stepped back and his final attempt bounced off the rim with six seconds to go.

WSU’s Isaac Jones grabbed the rebound and the Cougars held on to the ball while fans rushed the floor as time expired.

The loss dropped Arizona to 12-4 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12. It was the Wildcats’ second straight loss on the road and their fourth in the past eight games after an 8-0 start to the season.

Love scored more than 20 points for the fifth time in the Wildcats’ past six games while Oumar Ballo added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jones led WSU with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

After stealing a pass from Arizona’s Keshad Johnson, Rice took an assist from center Oscar Cluff to hit the 15-footer that gave WSU a 62-59 lead entering the final three minutes. Rice later hit one of two free throws to give WSU a 65-60 lead, while Love stepped back to hit a 24-footer that cut the Cougars’ lead to just 65-63 with 1:33 left.

Jones then scored inside to give WSU a 67-63 lead with 1:11 left and Jaden Bradley hit two free throws to put UA back within a basket, 67-65, with 53 seconds left. But the Cougars never lost the lead from there, with Rice hitting a near-clinching 15-foot jumper with an open look with 22 seconds left, giving the cougars a 71-67 lead.

Trailing 34-30 at halftime after shooting just 33.3% in the first half, UA fell behind 44-34 less than four minutes into the second half, missing seven of eight shots while the Cougars went on a 10-2 run.

Washington State went on to lead by 11, 46-35 after a dunk from Isaac Jones before the Wildcats began coming back. Arizona scored six straight points, with Motiejus Krivas scoring after a turnover by Jones while Kj Lewis hit two free throws and Caleb Love put a shot back in after Cluff blocked him.

Love later hit a 3 midway through the half to pull UA within just a point, 50-49, and later gave the Wildcats their first lead of the second half, 57-55, when he made a layup and 3-pointer on successive UA possessions with just over five minutes left.

The game was played within a possession the rest of the way.

In the first half, Arizona received nine points inside from center Oumar Ballo but made just 2 of 11 3-pointers while the Cougars held the lead for over 18 minutes.

WSU worked the ball inside early to take a 12-7 lead in less than five minutes, thanks to six points from Cluff, a former Cochise College center from Australia. Then, after UA tied the game twice and trailed just 22-21 midway through the half, WSU went on a 7-0 run ending with a 3-pointer from wing Andrej Jakimovski.

Jones led WSU in the first half with eight points and six rebounds, after collecting 26 points and 11 rebounds at USC on Wednesday. The Cougars shot 44.4% from the field, hitting 3 of 7 3-pointers, while trailing Arizona only 23-20 in rebounding.

While Ballo had nine points and six rebounds to lead the Wildcats in the half, Love had eight points and freshman guard KJ Lewis had three points and four rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: No. 8 Arizona Wildcats lose on road again, 73-70 at Washington State