No. 8 Arizona downs Utah in bounceback victory

No. 8 Arizona men's basketball defeats Utah by a final score of 88-62 on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Tucson. Kerr Kriisa led the Wildcats in scoring with 17 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from beyond-the-arc. Branden Carlson dropped a game-high 19 points for the Runnin' Utes.