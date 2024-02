No. 8 Arizona completed its first season sweep of the mountain schools since the 2014-15 season with a 99-79 victory at Colorado on Feb. 10, 2024. The Wildcats had five players with double-digit scoring, including a team-best 19 from Caleb Love and 18 from Pelle Larsson, while Oumar Ballo recorded a double-double with 16 pts & 13 reb. The win for Arizona was its fifth straight.