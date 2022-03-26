No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports team to serve pass-through penalty at COTA

AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR officials cited five Cup Series teams for multiple failures in Friday’s pre-qualifying inspection at the Circuit of The Americas.

The No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford, driven this week by Andy Lally, failed inspection three times and will not be able to participate in Saturday’s Busch Light Pole Qualifying (11 a.m. ET, FS1). Lally will also have to make a pass-through penalty on pit road after the green flag to Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM) and had a team member (engineer) ejected.

Four teams failed inspection twice before the garage closed Friday evening, and each will be down a crew member for the weekend. Those teams, plus the type of crewmember ejected, are:

• No. 6 RFK Racing Ford for driver Brad Keselowski (car chief)

• No. 50 The Money Team Racing Chevrolet for driver Kaz Grala (chassis specialist)

• No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford for driver Boris Said (chassis specialist)

• No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet for driver Josh Bilicki (race engineer)

The Nos. 6 , 50, 66 and 77 teams each passed inspection on their third attempts. The No. 78 team passed on its fourth try during Saturday morning inspection.

The No. 6 team announced earlier Friday that it would appeal the L2-level penalties that NASCAR officials handed down Thursday after an inspection at its Research & Development Center.

Lally, the 2011 Cup Series Rookie of the Year, is making his second Cup start in the last 11 years. He drove one race — Indianapolis Road Course — for Live Fast last season.

TMT Racing is making just its second start of the year, its first since Grala finished 26th in the season-opening Daytona 500.