No. 7 New Waverly Bulldogs' magical run ends in Region III semis

Mar. 6—MADISONVILLE — New Waverly's most successful boys basketball season in recent memory came to a close Friday night at Madisonville High School.

The No. 7 Bulldogs led for the majority of their Class 3A Region III semifinal showdown with No. 16 Little River Academy, but were unable to hold off a furious second-half rally from their opponent. After watching a 12-point lead slip away, New Waverly (26-2) fell 70-69 in double-overtime.

"I just told them I'm proud of them," New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. "It was a great season overall. They did what they were supposed to do, it just so happens that the season ended a little earlier than we wanted it to."

The Bulldogs appeared in position to secure the victory with a four-point lead and less than a minute left in regulation. With a 4-0 run in a span of 23 seconds, however, Academy was able to even the score at 58.

New Waverly was still set up to escape with a win, thanks to a go-ahead layup from Cameron Bell with three seconds. A miracle pass on the inbound got past the Bulldog defense, though, and Academy laid it in at the buzzer to force overtime.

The Bulldogs also held a five-point lead in the first overtime, but couldn't hold on. They fell behind by as much as five in the final minute of the second extra period, before four straight missed free throws by Academy set them up with one last opportunity to tie the game. Unfortunately for New Waverly, the game-tying 3-pointer came up just short.

"We let them get behind us for an easy layup with three seconds left," Williams said. "We just have to make sure we execute when we get in situations like that."

Gavin Chamberlain led New Waverly with 19 points, followed by Cam Austin with 18 points. Sebastine Amaro scored 10 points, all of which came during the fourth quarter, while Bell added 12.

The Bulldogs bring back several key pieces, including a pair of starters in Amaro and Joe Bryant. For now, however, Williams will reflect on the journey he endured with his seniors — Austin, Chamberlain, Bell and Kyle Merchant — over the past few years.

"It's been special, watching them in sixth grade and seeing them grow from junior high kids into men," he said. "They bought into the program and did everything I asked them to do. I'm proud of them."