No. 7 Washington football defeated Arizona by a final score of 31-24 on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Tucson. Dillon Johnson finished with 16 carries for a game-high 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Huskies. Sophomore wide receiver Germie Bernard totaled career-highs in receptions (8) and receiving yards (98) to go along with his 2nd rushing touchdown in the last three games.