No. 7 Utah's Timmy Allen on matchup with No. 2 USC: 'That's the game I wanted'

Associated Press

Chris Beard played college basketball in Texas, worked for a spell at his alma mater, then spent most of his coaching career at small schools across the state before taking over as the head coach at Texas Tech. Second-ranked Baylor, which has lost just once all season, will be the top seed when the tournament begins with a pair of first-round games Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri. No. 13 Texas also earned a first-day bye as the No. 3 seed and will play the No. 20 Red Raiders in the final quarterfinal game Thursday night.