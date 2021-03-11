No. 7 Utah's Timmy Allen on matchup with No. 2 USC: 'That's the game I wanted'
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Earl Watson and P.J. Carlesimo catch up with No. 7 Utah men's basketball's Timmy Allen after the Runnin' Utes 98-95 victory over No. 10 Washington in the opening round of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Allen scored 24 points and added 11 rebounds in the triumph. Next up for the Runnin' Utes, a date with No. 2 USC in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network.