No. 7 USC survives tough road challenge from Oregon State as Caleb Williams leads late rally

USC running back Travis Dye looks for running room against Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

It wasn't a banner night for the USC offense, which had carved through opponents in the first three weeks of the season.

But Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams put together a gutsy drive in the closing minutes to rally past a much-improved Oregon State team 17-14 in Corvallis.

Trailing by 4 points in front of a hostile crowd at Reser Stadium, Williams connected with highly touted transfer receiver Jordan Addison on a 21-yard touchdown strike with 1:19 remaining for the deciding score.

It capped an 11-play, 84-yard drive that included a wild fourth down conversion in which Williams was pushed by teammates to eke past the line to gain.

Max Williams picked off Beavers QB Chance Nolan on the ensuing drive to seal it. It was Nolan's fourth interception of the night.

That makes USC an incredibly +14 in turnover margin this season, which is a big reason they're 4-0 and off to a strong start in Lincoln Riley's first year as head coach.