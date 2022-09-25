No. 7 USC scores late, survives scare at Oregon State

No. 7 USC football defeats Oregon State by a final score of 17-14 on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Corvallis. Caleb Williams threw for 180 yards and one touchdown and running back Travis Dye finished with 19 carries for 133 yards and one touchdown. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.