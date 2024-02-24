Advertisement

No. 7 USC pulls away late from No. 11 Colorado

Pac-12 Network

No. 7 USC women's basketball beat No. 11 Colorado 87-81 at the Galen Center on Feb. 23, 2024. JuJu Watkins had 42 points for the Trojans. Aaronette Vonleh led the Buffaloes with 18 points.