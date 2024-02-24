No. 7 USC pulls away late from No. 11 Colorado
No. 7 USC women's basketball beat No. 11 Colorado 87-81 at the Galen Center on Feb. 23, 2024. JuJu Watkins had 42 points for the Trojans. Aaronette Vonleh led the Buffaloes with 18 points.
JuJu Watkins is 18 years old and just broke a 35-year-old USC scoring record.
