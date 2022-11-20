No. 7 USC clinches Pac-12 title game berth after unforgettable crosstown showdown at No. 16 UCLA

No. 7 USC football defeats No. 16 UCLA by a final score of 48-45 on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Los Angeles. The Trojans improve to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in conference, while the Bruins drop to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.