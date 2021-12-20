No. 7 UConn loses to No. 6 Louisville 69-64, suffering third loss of season

UConn Christyn Williams drives against Lousiville

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and No. 6 Louisville outlasted No. 7 UConn 69-64 in the Women’s Hall of Fame Showcase on Sunday.

Kianna Smith also scored 16 points Cardinals (10-1), who trailed for much of the game, but outscored the shorthanded Huskies (6-3) 27-19 over the final 10 minutes. Ahlana Smith added 11 points for the Cardinals.

Freshman Caroline Ducharme had a season-high 24 points and eight rebounds to lead UConn, which was playing it’s third straight game without injured star Paige Bueckers. Dorka Juhasz added 15 points and Christyn Williams had 10.

Louisville trailed the entire first half and didn’t take its first lead until Kianna Smith hit a jumper to make it 29-28 just under two minutes into the third quarter. That was part of a 7-0 Cardinals run to open the half.

Ducharme scored consecutive baskets to put UConn up 52-51 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals took control from there.

A 3-pointer from Van Lith gave them a 57-52 lead with just under 3 minutes left, and UConn could not get closer than three points the rest of the way.

UConn, which was playing in front of a partisan crowd about 30 miles south of campus, scored 12 of the games first 14 points and had 28-25 lead at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Olivia Cochran, who had been dealing with a concussion, did not start for Louisville, but came off the bench and played 23 minutes scoring eight points.

UConn: The Huskies are playing with just eight healthy players. Bueckers is likely out until mid-February at the earliest after undergoing knee surgery last week. Guards Nika Mühl (right foot), Azzi Fudd (right foot) could be ready for UConn’s next game. There is still no timetable for junior forward Aubrey Griffin, who is struggling with a bad back.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals are off until Dec. 30 when they host Boston College.

UConn: The Huskies host Marquette on Dec. 29.