No. 7 UCLA's Cody Riley chats with Bill Walton following second straight excellent outing

Pac-12 Networks' Bill Walton checks in with No. 7 UCLA men's basketball's Cody Riley following the Bruins' 81-57 win over California on Friday, January 27th in Los Angeles. The triumph was the fifth straight win for UCLA.

