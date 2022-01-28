No. 7 UCLA's Cody Riley chats with Bill Walton following second straight excellent outing
- Bill WaltonAmerican basketball player and broadcaster
- Cody RileyCollege basketball player (2019–2020) UCLA
Pac-12 Networks' Bill Walton checks in with No. 7 UCLA men's basketball's Cody Riley following the Bruins' 81-57 win over California on Friday, January 27th in Los Angeles. The triumph was the fifth straight win for UCLA.