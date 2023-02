AFP

South Korea's Wang Jeung-hun fired six birdies in seven holes in his back-nine to share the third-round lead with Spain's Alejandro Del Rey at the Singapore Classic Saturday.Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi, who took the second-round lead after returning early to complete his four remaining holes, had a round to forget as he signed for a 76 to slip to a share of 21st place at the Singapore Classic, with the DP World Tour returning to Singapore for the first time since 2014. str/skc/dva