No. 7 UCLA rolls past Oregon State behind Amari Bailey’s career-high 24 points
Freshman guard Amari Bailey dropped a career-high 24 points to help lead No. 7 UCLA men's basketball past Oregon State by a final score of 62-47 on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Corvallis. Jordan Pope scored a team-high 17 points for the Beavers. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.