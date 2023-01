Trojan Sports

Coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday he thought USC's haul of defensive transfers this offseason was more talented than the group brought in last year, and that point get another punctuation mark Wednesday as Texas A&M defensive end Anthony Lucas announced his Trojans transfer. Lucas was the No. 9-ranked strongside defensive end and No. 57 overall national prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of Scottsdale, Ariz., choosing Texas A&M at the time over a long list of suitors that included USC. At USC, he joins a rebuilt defensive front that has been the emphasis of the Trojans' offseason roster additions.