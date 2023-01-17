No. 7 Texas vs. No. 12 Iowa State preview and predictions

A top 15 Big 12 basketball matchup is set to take place on Tuesday between No. 7 Texas and No. 12 Iowa State.

Both teams enter this all-important conference game on a bit of a hot streak.

Texas is riding a three-game winning streak featuring a couple of comeback wins last week. The Longhorns are 8-1 since Rodney Terry took over as acting head coach in December.

Iowa State has won six of their last seven, coming off a nail-biting loss to Kansas on the road. The Cyclones have shot up the rankings after getting off to a 4-1 start to Big 12 play.

Sloppy first-half play has put Texas in a hole to start games of late. The Horns must come out of the gates playing better in this hostile environment.

One storyline to monitor is Texas guard Tyrese Hunter returning to Ames for the first time since his transfer. Hunter won Big 12 Freshman of the Year at Iowa State before opting for the transfer portal in the offseason.

Key players: Texas

G Marcus Carr

G Sir’Jabari Rice

F Timmy Allen

Key players: Iowa State

G Jaren Holmes

G Gabe Kalscheur

C Osun Osunniyi

ESPN BPI

Predicted winner: Iowa State

Win probability: 57%

Over/Under: 131.5

