No. 7 Oklahoma vs. UCF Knights: Sooners Wire Staff Predictions for Week 8

The Oklahoma Sooners look to continue their undefeated march through the 2023 season. On Saturday, the Sooners look to further fortify their position as the king of the Big 12 realm as they welcome the UCF Knights into Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Knights are 3-3, losing three straight to open their tenure in Big 12 play, including a 51-22 loss to Kansas in week 6.

The Sooners have a tough assignment ahead of them, with one of the best offenses in the country coming to Norman, but Oklahoma’s defense has been up to the task each week.

To get you ready for Saturday, here are this week’s Sooners Wire Staff Predictions.

The Oklahoma Sooners’ offense is just too much for the UCF Knights’ defense. The Knights rank 119th in rush defense, and while they reportedly are changing some things schematically, it just won’t matter.

Oklahoma’s defense is going to have to play their “A” game because UCF’s offense is no joke, especially with John Rhys Plumlee finally 100%.

I think UCF will have some offensive success early, but Oklahoma dominates the second half.

Sooners 55, Knights 17

The Sooners are rested and ready to go after a much-needed bye week.

The week off came after Oklahoma took down Texas in an instant classic. The emotional roller coaster from that game would’ve been enough for me to pick against them if they had to play the week after.

They didn’t, and with the opportunity to compartmentalize and put the Red River Rivalry behind them. Because of that and Brent Venables’ steadfast approach to take things one game at a time, Oklahoma handles their business on Saturday against UCF.

It’s the first time the schools are meeting. The underlying storyline centers around Dillon Gabriel taking on his former school. Gabriel uses that as fuel, and Oklahoma keeps the train rolling.

This game will come down to a few things, but mostly who stops the other on the ground. UCF is ranked 120th nationally in run defense while boasting the nation’s 3rd best rushing offense. If Oklahoma can stop the run with their top 30 run defense, they win the game simply because they have more weapons and depth than UCF can match up with.

Saturday could be a “get right” game for the Sooners on the ground, and wouldn’t it be awesome to see them eclipse 200 yards rushing?

Gabriel tosses two more scores, and we see a Sooners running back with a 100-yard game. Defensively, the Sooners hold the Knights under 165 rushing yards, and we see two interceptions.

Sooners 45, Knights 24

Yes, the UCF Knights can the run the ball as well as anyone in the country. But the Oklahoma Sooners run defense has also been one of the best in the nation in 2023.

At some point, John Rhys Plumlee will face a passing situation, and when that happens, it favors the Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma is the only team averaging 45 points or more per game and allowing 14 points per game or less in 2023.

Oklahoma’s defense will get some stops early in the game, which with their offense, will put pressure on UCF to try and keep up.

The Knights will need to stay balanced in order to keep this game close. If they’re forced to pass, that plays right into Oklahoma’s hands. The Sooners are starting to pick up their pass rush and lead the nation in turnover differential.

Offensively, there’s a lot to like about the Oklahoma Sooners right now. If there’s one area that needs to make a statement, it’s the rushing attack. If the Sooners can find some success on the ground, it will open so much up for them in the passing game. This is the week the run game has a huge day, taking the pressure off of Dillon Gabriel and the passing game.

Oklahoma 48, UCF 17

