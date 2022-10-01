No. 7 Oklahoma State at No. 14 Baylor: Live stream, start time, TV channel, odds

A rematch of last year's Big 12 championship pits Baylor against Oklahoma State. The defending champion Bears won the last meeting, a thrilling 21-16 victory.

This year, Baylor (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) is coming off a 31-24 win over Iowa State. Quarterback Blake Shapen threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns and has won nine straight games at home.

Oklahoma State (3-0) is playing its conference opener after having last week off. The Cowboys easily dispatched their non-conference opponents and come into the game as the league's highest-ranked team.

Oklahoma State has a 22-19 all-time lead in the series, but have lost five of its last six games in Waco.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders throws a pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game:

What time does Oklahoma State at Baylor start?

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

What TV channel is Oklahoma State at Baylor on?

The game will be broadcast on FOX with Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (analyst) on the call.

How can I watch Oklahoma State at Baylor online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on FuboTV.

What are the odds for Oklahoma State at Baylor?

Baylor is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under is 55.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

