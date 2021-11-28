No. 7 Oklahoma State comes back to defeat No. 9 Oklahoma, open door to possible College Football Playoff berth

If this is the last Bedlam matchup in Stillwater, the ending couldn't have been much better for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys rallied to defeat No. 9 Oklahoma 37-33 on Saturday night, ending the Sooners' run of six consecutive conference championships.

Oklahoma State will face No. 10 Baylor in the Big 12 title game next Saturday in Arlington, Texas, and the Cowboys could be in position for a College Football Playoff berth with a victory.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders started a fourth-quarter comeback after miscues by the Cowboys had given Oklahoma the lead.

Sanders scored on a 37-yard touchdown run with 13:52 left to cut the deficit to 33-31. Then a dropped punt by Oklahoma's Eric Gray was recovered by Oklahoma State on the OU 5 that set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Warren that gave Oklahoma State its first lead of the second half.

The defense then did the rest, holding the Sooners on their final three drives to secure the victory after losing 14 of the previous 16 games in the Bedlam series.

Oklahoma grabbed the lead early in the third quarter as Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey forced a fumble by Dominic Richardson which was recovered in the end zone for a safety.

The Cowboys would force a punt by the Sooners after the free kick, but Brennan Pressley dropped the kick and the ball rolled into the end zone. Justin Broiles recovered for a touchdown that put Oklahoma ahead 33-24.

The Sooners, however, wouldn't score again and their run of conference championships ended before their expected departure to the Southeastern Conference after next season.

The first half was full of big plays.

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma scored touchdowns on their second and third possessions with Tay Martin finding the end zone on a catch and run for the Cowboys.

Brennan Presley scored on a 100-yard kickoff return to put Oklahoma State back up by seven after the Sooners had tied the score at 14.

An interception late in the second quarter by Woodi Washington set up Oklahoma with a short field and Williams found Brayden Willis for a 10-yard touchdown to make the score 24-24 at the break.

The 24 points allowed was equal to the most allowed in any game this season by Oklahoma State, which entered the game ranked second in scoring defense and third in total defense.

