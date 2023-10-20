No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs UCF Knights: How to Watch, key players, weather forecast for gameday

The Oklahoma Sooners are set to take on another Big 12 conference newcomer, the UCF Knights in Norman on Saturday. The Knights come in 3-3 whereas the Sooners are first in the Big 12 and undefeated at 6-0.

Both teams are coming off a bye week. The last time they played, the Sooners knocked off the Texas Longhorns in a thrilling showdown at the Cotton Bowl. The Knights had a tough 29-point loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The bye weeks couldn’t have come at a better time for both schools. Oklahoma was nursing some injuries and hope to get some of those guys back like Troy Everett and Gentry Williams, who left the game against the Longhorns. According to Brent Venables, Savion Byrd, Kani Walker, Jasiah Wagoner, and Makari Vickers are back.

For UCF, it sounds like they’ll get back their do-everything quarterback, but also they need to regroup. The Knights have lost three straight games and have given up 36 or more points in those three games.

It should be a good game in Norman, OK, so let’s check out how you can watch the game, the injury report, players to watch, and the weather forecast if you decide to be in attendance.

When to tune in to see the game:

Date: Oct. 21, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Current Forecast:

According to Weather Bug.

71 degrees at 10 a.m. CT

76 degrees at kickoff

83 degrees at 2 p.m. CT

83 degrees at 4 p.m. CT

Injury Report:

Oklahoma

McKade Mettauer, OL: Questionable

Jovantae Barnes, RB: Out

Kaden Helms, TE: Questionable

D.J. Graham, WR: Out

Andrel Anthony, WR: Out for Season

Justin Harrington Cheetah: Out for Season (Knee)

Phil Picciotti, LB: Out for the season

Jayden Rowe, DB: Out for the season

UCF

John Rhys Plumlee, QB: Probable (Knee)

Jordan Davis, TE: Out indefinitely

Oklahoma Sooners to Watch:

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel: 141 of 195, 1,878 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tawee Walker: 53 carries for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq: 20 catches for 415 yards and two touchdowns.

Danny Stutsman: 58 tackles, 10.5 for loss and two sacks

Ethan Downs: 17 tackles, 5.0 for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Peyton Bowen: 23 tackles, one forced fumble, two blocked punts and four pass deflections.

UCF Knights to Watch:

John Rhys Plumlee, QB: 41 of 61 for 586 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. Also has 163 yards rushing and one touchdown. 2-0 as starting quarterback before getting injured. Did return and start vs. Kansas before leaving again with his injury.

Timmy McClain, QB: 62 of 97 for 1,008 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

R.J. Harvey, RB: 89 carries for 511 yards and six touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson, RB: 53 carries for 441 yards and one touchdown.

Kobe Hudson, WR: 22 catches for 473 yards and two touchdowns.

Jason Johnson, LB: 52 tackles and 2.5 for loss.

Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, EDGE: 22 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.

