Jalen Hurts scores 3 TDs in 3 different ways as No. 7 Oklahoma beats No. 21 Oklahoma State 34-16

Jalen Hurts scored three touchdowns in three different ways. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The winner of the Big 12 championship game will have a case for the College Football Playoff.

No. 7 Oklahoma got its fifth straight victory over No. 21 Oklahoma State on Saturday night in a 34-16 win. QB Jalen Hurts threw for a score, rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass as the Sooners cruised in the second half.

Hurts’ first touchdown came on the ground when he rushed for a 28-yard TD on Oklahoma’s fourth offensive play of the game. His second touchdown came courtesy of a four-yard pass from wide receiver Nick Basquine at the start of the second quarter that put the Sooners up 17-7.

And his third and final touchdown of the game salted it away for the Sooners when Hurts threw a three-yard pass to Brayden Willis to put Oklahoma up 34-16.

Oklahoma ran wild on OSU

The Sooners averaged over six yards a carry against an Oklahoma State defense that was giving up fewer than four yards a carry entering the game. But RB Kennedy Brooks rushed for 160 yards and Oklahoma gashed the Cowboy defense time and time again.

Star Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard had 24 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. It was, crazily enough, his lowest rushing output since a 44-yard effort against FCS McNeese State in the second week of the season.

Oklahoma’s playoff case

At the moment, it looks like the Big 12 champion could be competing with a 12-1 Pac-12 champion Utah for the final playoff spot if No. 2 LSU beats No. 4 Georgia in the SEC championship game. And Utah has the edge right now.

The Utes are ahead of the Sooners in the College Football Playoff rankings and will probably be No. 5 and a spot ahead of OU on Tuesday. But while Utah is playing No. 14 Oregon on Friday in the Pac-12 title game, Oklahoma will draw a Baylor team that could be as high as No. 7 on Tuesday. Would a second win over a top-10 Baylor team be enough for Oklahoma to jump over the Utes in the final playoff standings? It’s plausible, if not probable.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

