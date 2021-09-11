No. 7 Notre Dame scores with 1:09 remaining to hold off Toledo's upset bid, 32-29

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mayer with 1:09 remaining as the Fighting Irish held off Toledo 32-29 in a lackluster performance, a week after outlasting Florida State in overtime.

After Irish running back Kyren Williams fumbled at the Toledo 30-yard-line with three minutes remaining, the Rockets marched 73 yards in 1:51 to take the lead when Dequan Finn ran 26 yards with 1:56 remaining as the Rockets took a 29-24 lead.

But the Irish took less than 30 seconds to pull ahead, aided by two Toledo penalties and Coan's 34-yard completion to Kevin Austin.

Notre Dame received the opening kickoff and marched right down the field, cashing in on a 4-yard pass from Coan to Mayer and took a 14-6 lead when Williams took a handoff and sprinted to the right, running untouched to the end zone to give the Irish a 14-6 advantage.

Coan threw for 239 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and was sacked four times.

Toledo continually snuffed Irish scoring chances in the first half and when Notre Dame got the ball back with less than a minute on their 23, its attempt at running a two-minute offense backfired as Toledo cornerback Chris McDonald picked off an errant pass from Coan and waltzed in 27 yards for a touchdown with :46 left before halftime.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) carries in the second quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame (2-0) used two 55-yard drives in the fourth quarter to take the lead, one on a 48-yard field goal from Jonathan Doerer and on their next possession, taking one play to extend the lead when backup quarterback Tyler Buchner found an open Chris Tyree down the left sideline and Tyree went in untouched to give the Irish a 24-16 lead.

But Toledo (1-1) would not go away.

Bryant Kobach broke free for a 67-yard run to get the Rockets out of the shadow of the Irish end zone and scored five plays later from eight yards out to cut the lead to two. The subsequent 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Notre Dame closes out the month at home taking on two Big Ten opponents: Purdue next Saturday and Wisconsin on Sept. 25.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football: No. 7 Notre Dame needs late TD to hold off Toledo