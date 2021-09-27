No. 7 Notre Dame’s depth chart ahead of No. 8 Cincinnati

No. 8 Notre Dame faced their toughest opponent to date Saturday as a fourth quarter blitz gave the Irish a 41-13 victory over Wisconsin. Things don’t get any easier this week as a No. 8 Cincinnati team with dreams of crashing the College Football Playoff party are headed to South Bend.

Here is the depth chart Notre Dame released on Monday ahead of the showdown with a few things of note.

Quarterback:

Despite Jack Coan leaving the game versus Wisconsin and Drew Pyne stepping in admirably, Brian Kelly says there is no quarterback controversy assuming Coan is healthy. This week's depth chart speaks to that as it remains the same: QB1 – 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr. QB2 – 10, Drew Pyne, Soph. QB3 – 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman

Running Back:

Brian Kelly stated on Monday that Notre Dame will get C'Bo Flemister back for the Cincinnati game. However, Flemister's name remained off the depth chart on Monday. RB1 – 23, Kyren Williams, Junior RB2 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.

Wide Receiver:

Notre Dame's receivers will set up the same way a week after pulling down 172 receiving yards and two scores against Wisconsin. Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior Boundary WR2: 16, Deion Colzie, Freshman Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior Slot WR2: 5, Joe Wilkins, Jr., Senior Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman

Tight End:

Michael Mayer continues to be a freak at tight end but help is on the way in this week's depth chart. TE1 – 87, Michael Mayer, Soph. TE2 – 85, George Takacs, Senior TE3 - 88, Mitchell Evans, Freshman OR 45, Joe Alt, Freshman

Offensive Line

Saturday was a brutal showing by Notre Dame's offensive line but it remained the same on Monday's depth chart. LT1 – 68, Michael Carmody, Soph. OR 79, Tosh Baker, Soph. LG1 – 52, Zeke Correll, Junior LG2 – 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman C1 – 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior C2 – 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior RG1 – 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior RG2 – 56, John Dirksen, Senior RT1 – 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior RT2 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman

Vyper:

Isaiah Foskey continues to see his star shine brighter each week as he continues to head the Vyper position. V1 – 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior V2 – 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior or 12, Jordan Botelho, Soph.

Defensive Tackle:

Things remain the same again at the defensive tackle position: DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph. DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior

Nose Guard:

Veteran nose guard Kurt Hinish remains in concussion protocol as he was forced to miss the Wisconsin game but sits atop the depth chart on Monday. NG1 – Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior NG2 – Howard Cross III, Junior NG3 – Jacob Lacey, Junior

Defensive End:

"If it ain't broke don't fix it" could be said about the defensive end position:

DE1 – 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior DE2 – 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior DE3 – 90, Alexander Ehrensberger, Soph.

Linebackers:

Linebackers stay the same a week after a pair of them returned interceptions for touchdowns against Wisconsin: WLB1 – 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior WLB2 – 32, Prince Kollie, Freshman MLB1 – 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior MLB2 – 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior Rover1 – 24, Jack Kiser, Junior OR 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior OR 26, Xavier Watts, Soph.

Cornerbacks:

Cornerbacks again look the same as they did the first four weeks, right after Cam Hart's two-interception performance: Boundary CB1 – 5, Cam Hart, Junior Boundary CB2 – 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph. Field CB1 – 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph. Field CB2 – 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior

Safety:

Safeties remain the same they have all season long. Free Safety: FS1 – 14, Kyle Hamilton, Junior FS2 – 2, D. J. Brown, Senior Strong Safety: SS1 – 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior SS2 – 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior

Special Teams:

Special teams made the play of the day against Wisconsin and set up the same against Cincinnati. Punter: P1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior P2 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior Long Snapper: LS1 – 65, Michael Vinson, Senior LS2 – Alex Peitsch, Soph. Holder: H1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior H2 – 30, Jake Rittman, Senior Punt Return: PR1 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 23, Kyren Williams, Junior Kick Return: KR1 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph. KR2 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior

