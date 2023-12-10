No. 7 Michigan State hockey completes sweep of No. 20 Notre Dame

It has been a rough fall for Michigan State football and Men’s basketball, but No. 7 Michigan State hockey just keeps on rolling under head coach Adam Nightingale. On Saturday night, the Spartans completed their sweep of No. 20 Notre Dame, taking out the Fighting Irish 2 to 1.

MSU won the first game, last night, 5 to 2.

On Saturday night, Karsen Dorwart and Red Savage both scored goals. MSU has yet to lose at home this season.

The Spartans are now 12-4-2 on the year and 7-1-2 in the Big Ten, good for first place in the conference.

