No. 7 Michigan basketball vs. Maryland: Scouting report, prediction

Michigan basketball lost on Saturday for the first time in over 10 months.

The Wolverines' record is no longer unblemished after an 18-point loss at Minnesota.

But U-M still sits in first place in the Big Ten — tied with Iowa — and has played well over the past month.

And after Saturday's rematch, the Wolverines will get another Tuesday night, when they host Maryland for the second game of their regular-season series. Michigan previously defeated the Terrapins by 11 on New Year's Eve at College Park.

Here's what to watch in Tuesday night's game (7 p.m., FS1):

Michigan Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers celebrates after scoring during the first half against Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Jan. 16, 2021.

Status of Eli Brooks

The Michigan's senior shooting guard's numbers (8.7 points, 3.6 assists) don't blow you away, but Brooks' importance reaches beyond the stat sheet. He is one of the most integral players on this roster with his ability to defend, as well as space the floor on offense and handle the ball. Brooks' absence due to a strained right foot was keenly felt in Saturday's loss at Minnesota.

It bumped several players up a spot in the rotation and forced point guard Mike Smith to play 37 minutes (he was taken out only during garbage time at the end of the second half). U-M missed Brooks' offense and defense — and simply his presence on the court. It could really use him against Maryland.

Will he be present? It depends. According to assistant coach Phil Martelli, the situation is "hour by hour."

"I don't know if he's ruled out for tomorrow night but he's not ruled in," Martelli said.

Getting Dickinson back on track

Michigan's freshman center played his worst game of the season against Minnesota after previously playing his best game of the season in his team's first contest against the Gophers. Dickinson scored just nine points — the first time he has not reached double digits this season — and turned the ball over five times. He was not comfortable against Minnesota's constant double teams in the post and struggled with his decision-making and passing.

It's not as if that was the first time teams have double-teamed Dickinson down low this season. He has fared well in the past by passing to open teammates and allowing U-M to take advantage of the 4-on-3 advantage.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson scores against Minnesota in the first half Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis.

But he'll need to clean up his mistakes from Saturday, because he could see a lot more double teams over the rest of the season. He has simply been too hard to stop one-on-one. Dickinson scored 26 points on 10 of 11 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds in the first game against Maryland, and the Wolverines could certainly use another performance like that from their star.

Rebounding from first loss

Michigan did suffer from the absence of Brooks, but the Wolverines also came out flat at Minnesota, with a flurry of careless turnovers in the first half, and just didn't have the panache that they previously displayed throughout conference play.

The Wolverines were never going to go undefeated, as Juwan Howard said, and it sounded like the head coach hoped his team's first loss provided some important lessons. Now, it'll be worth paying attention to how the Wolverines respond to their first true adversity of the season. This is an opportunity for the Wolverines to show that Saturday's loss was an aberration.

Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) dribbles the ball next to Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 84-73.

Prediction

Michigan proved it was more talented than Maryland in the first matchup, with Dickinson simply too difficult to stop down low. The Wolverines did struggle a bit against the Terrapins' small-ball lineups that forced Dickinson to guard out on the perimeter, but U-M's size advantage should help the Wolverines win the battle inside the 3-point arc. Not having Brooks for a second consecutive game would be a complicating factor. Pick: Michigan 75, Maryland 70

