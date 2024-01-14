No. 7 LSU upset by Auburn, 67-62, for second loss of season

Auburn secured its first SEC victory of the season in dazzling fashion. The Tigers upset No. 7 LSU, 67-62, at home in front of a record-breaking crowd on Sunday to snap LSU's 16-game winning streak. It's the second time in Auburn program history it has taken down a top-10 team.

Flau'jae Johnson hit a jumper off a steal to pull LSU within two, 64-62, with 1:39 remaining. Kaitlyn Duhon and Jamya Mingo-Young each secured big offensive rebounds as Auburn killed a full minute of clock on the other end. Mingo-Young secured a steal off Angel Reese and hit both free throws to secure the victory.

Each side of Tigers exchanged quarters in the first half, with Auburn winning the first 23-15 and LSU the second 22-11. It was a tight affair from there with seven lead changes as Auburn (12-5, 1-3 SEC) did enough to pull off a signature win. LSU is 16-2 overall and 3-1 in SEC play. The reigning champions hadn't dropped a game since the season opener to Colorado.

Honesty Scott-Grayson scored a team-high 21 points with five rebounds and two assists. Mingo-Young added 13 with five assists and three rebounds. It was a team-wide effort as nine of 10 players who saw minutes scored at least a bucket. They kept up on the boards, 36-34, and four different players hit from 3.

Reese led all scorers with 24 points and 11 rebounds while Aneesah Morrow also had a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Tigers controlled the paint points, 42-28.