No. 7 Kansas falls to No. 23 Iowa State in road Big 12 loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hot shooting day from the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones gave another road loss to the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks to the tune of 79-75.

This is KU’s third Big 12 road loss this season with losses to unranked UCF and West Virginia.

A back-and-forth first half ended with a 30-26 ISU lead.

Kevin McCullar Jr. was cold as a shooter to start, going 3 for 13 with seven points and six rebounds in the first half.

KU was also 1 from 9 from three in the first half.

The Cyclones started red hot in the second half causing several turnovers and jumping out to a 46-35 lead in the first five minutes of the second half.

Iowa State continued scoring while Kansas stuck around bringing their deficit down to six points at 60-54 with seven minutes left and then down to five points at 64-59 with less than six minutes to go.

Strong defense from the Cyclones aided their run with a 74-65 with less than three minutes left but two quick threes from Hunter Dickinson and McCullar brought the lead within three with less than two minutes to go.

A KJ Adams Jr. free throw cut the deficit to two at 74-72 with 1:10 to go but a Keshon Gilbert three with 41 seconds left sealed the KU loss. Gilbert finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

Forward Tre King was crucial on both ends of the floor but was instrumental in shutting down Jayhawks’ points in the paint. He led the Cyclones with 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3FG) and nine rebounds.

Iowa State also made 14 of their 30 three-pointers, the most since Nov. 21, 2021, when the Cyclones made 13 against Grambling State.

Dickinson led Kansas with 20 points, 15 rebounds and four assists, his 11th double-double this season and his first in four games.

McCullar ended the night with 16 points (5-18 FG, 2-8 3FG), seven rebounds and five turnovers.

Freshman forward Johnny Furphy continues his hot stretch with 15 points and six rebounds while Adams finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

Point guard Dajuan Harris added nine points and seven assists.

Kansas is 4-3 in the Big 12, which matches the worst seven-game start in the conference in the Bill Self era, and 16-4 overall.

The Jayhawks go into a two-game home stretch starting with Oklahoma State on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

