No 7 Florida to get WR Toney back against No. 10 Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- No. 7 Florida expects to have elusive receiver Kadarius Toney back for its game against 10th-ranked Georgia next week.

Coach Dan Mullen said Wednesday that Toney, who has missed six consecutive games because of a left shoulder injury, will return against the Bulldogs on Nov. 2.

''He's a playmaker,'' Mullen said on the Southeastern Conference's weekly coaches' call. ''He's an explosive guy when he gets the ball in his hands, so having that back ... Obviously the more playmakers you can put on the field, the better you are, the harder you are to defend, the more explosive you can be. So I think it will be great to get him back out there.''

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Toney took a hit in the first quarter against Tennessee-Martin and left the field in pain. He returned to practice this week. The junior has 43 career receptions for 484 yards and two touchdowns as well as 39 carries for 363 yards and a score.

The Gators (7-1, 4-1 SEC) also expect to have their top two pass-rushers back. Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga missed last week's game at South Carolina with ankle injuries.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25