No. 7 Duke looks to keep pace in ACC at Wake Forest

Duke will look for the same type of fiery display in road games this week that the Blue Devils displayed in a bounce-back weekend performance at Virginia Tech.

The No. 7 Blue Devils drubbed the Hokies 88-64 on Saturday. That's almost the same score as in their loss to North Carolina State on Wednesday, 88-66.

The Blue Devils have two games on the road this week as they begin the stretch run of the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, with Duke (23-4, 13-3) meeting Wake Forest on Tuesday night at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Going on the road, we've got Wake (Forest) and then we have Virginia," guard Jordan Goldwire said. "So those aren't going to be easy games. We've got to come out and play with intensity."

Duke will use the game against a struggling Wake Forest team as a measuring stick in some ways.

"It's big, especially the way we laid an egg at NC State," Duke guard Cassius Stanley said. "We've got to redeem ourselves, especially in state, just taking pride and trying to be the best team in North Carolina. It's definitely going to be a big game for us."

Duke is clustered atop the league standings with Louisville and Florida State with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Each has three conference losses, though Louisville has one more win (14) than the others.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the Blue Devils have displayed the proper mindset for the most part and delivered high energy levels most of the season.

"They've done it," he said of his team. "We're 23-4. I think we've done it almost every game. The key is them, and they've been great. They had a bad night (against North Carolina State)."

Duke scored 51 points in the first half against Virginia Tech, and the Blue Devils were all over the boards, finishing with a 49-31 rebounding advantage for their largest margin in ACC play this season.

Story continues

Duke continues to send out a wide range of sources capable of putting up big numbers. Freshman forward Matthew Hurt turned in his first double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds against Virginia Tech.

"(Hurt) played like an athlete and he moved his feet well and that was one of the keys," Krzyzewski said. "He really pursued the ball well in rebounding. That was one of his better games."

Stanley, a freshman, poured in season-high five 3-point shots on his way to a 21-point performance.

Wake Forest (11-15, 4-12) had the weekend off after suffering its second straight defeat with a home loss to Georgia Tech.

"Every game is valuable down the stretch," Wake Forest guard Andrien White said. "We need conference wins. We've got to make a push."

Duke defeated Wake Forest by 90-59 on Jan. 11.

Last year, Wake Forest gave Duke a late-season scare in a game on Duke's home court. So the Blue Devils aren't likely to be looking past this assignment.

"We need to make sure we have a sense of urgency every game ... every possession," Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said.

This is the middle game of three consecutive home games for Wake Forest, which completes the home slate Saturday against Notre Dame.

--Field Level Media