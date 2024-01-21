No. 7 Duke basketball loses to Pitt at Cameron Indoor Stadium for first time since 1979

DURHAM – Down goes Duke basketball.

With two of their starters sidelined due to injuries, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils lost 80-76 to Pitt on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

It was the Panthers’ first win in Durham since 1979. After going 16-0 at home in Jon Scheyer’s first season as head coach, Duke (13-4, 4-2 ACC) has two losses at Cameron this season. Led by former Duke player Jeff Capel III, Pitt handed the Blue Devils their first ACC home loss under Scheyer.

Senior captain Jeremy Roach and sophomore forward Mark Mitchell were out with knee injuries as Duke saw its eight-game winning streak snapped.

Freshman guard Jaland Lowe, who finished with 17 points, buried a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left to lead the Panthers (10-7, 1-5) to their first win at Cameron in nearly 45 years.

Freshman Jared McCain scored 20 points to lead Duke. Kyle Filipowski (19 points), Caleb Foster (15 points) and Tyrese Proctor (11 points) also finished in double figures.

Here are some observations from the Blue Devils' loss to Pitt.

Duke falters in final four minutes as Jaland Lowe delivers dagger

Duke had a one-point lead with just over seven minutes left, but Pitt scored eight of the next 12 points to take control. After a four-point flurry from Duke freshman Jared McCain, Lowe delivered a dagger 3-pointer to make it a two-possession game in the final minute. The Blue Devils cut the lead to one with 9.9 seconds left, but Lowe and iced it with free throws.

INJURED BLUE DEVILS: Will Duke basketball's Mark Mitchell, Jeremy Roach play vs. Pitt?

Blake Hinson logs best performance against Blue Devils

Blake Hinson made all seven of his attempts from 3-point range and finished with 24 points in his best performance against the Blue Devils. In his previous three games against Duke, Hinson averaged 8 points. His seventh 3-pointer gave Pitt the lead for good.

Duke hangs tough in rough first half

Pitt – which jumped out to a 9-0 lead – won across the board in the first half, but Duke did enough to keep it within two possessions. The Blue Devils were out-rebounded 20-10, shot 39% and allowed the Panthers to shoot 52%. Despite the lopsided look of the box score, including misses on 11 of its first 13 shots, Duke trailed 38-34 at halftime. Proctor, Foster and McCain combined for 24 of the Blue Devils’ points.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Pitt beats Duke basketball in Durham for first time in nearly 45 years