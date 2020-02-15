No. 66 Xfinity Series team penalized for manipulating bodywork

The No. 66 NASCAR Xfinity Series team of MBM Motorsports was assessed an L2-level penalty before Saturday morning’s qualifying session for manipulating bodywork on the nose of the car.

The L2 penalty means crew chief Sebastian Laforge has been suspended for six races, and the team has been fined $50,000. The suspension is effective immediately; Laforge was ejected from the garage.

RELATED: Daytona Speedweeks schedule

The team will be docked 75 points in the Xfinity team owner standings as well. A penalty for Timmy Hill in the driver standings was not assessed as Hill is eligible for championship points in the Gander Trucks Series.

Hill will be allowed to qualify the No. 66 for Saturday’s NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Hill placed 16th in first practice on Friday and did not run a lap in final practice.