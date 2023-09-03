No. 6 USC's offense explosive again in rout of Nevada
Caleb Williams threw for 319 yards and hit Tahj Washington with two of his five touchdown passes, leading No. 6 USC football to a 66-14 victory over Nevada on Sept. 2, 2023.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Can USC's Caleb Williams become the first player since Ohio State’s Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975 to win multiple Heismans?
EA Sports is set to release a new college football video game in 2024, but the compensation for stars like Heisman winner Caleb Williams still need to be ironed out.
The Trojans are the favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023. Can they win the conference and make the College Football Playoff?
