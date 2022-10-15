No. 6 USC at No. 19 Utah: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch

The Utah Utes host the Southern California Trojans on Saturday night in a marquee Pac-12 matchup. The No. 6 Trojans enter Saturday with a 6-0 record for the first time since 2006 following a 30-14 home win over Washington State. The No. 19 Utes fell to UCLA last week, 42-32, and are 4-2 this season.

Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison leads Southern Cal with 32 catches, 479 yards and six touchdowns. QB Caleb Williams has racked up 1,590 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception this season.

Utes running back Tavion Thomas was nominated for the offensive player of the week after rushing for 91 yards and a score last week against UCLA. QB Cameron Rising has 1,440 yards, 13 touchdowns and three picks.

Saturday is the first time the Trojans play a ranked opponent this season.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's game:

What time does USC at Utah start?

Kickoff is Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

What TV channel is USC at Utah on?

The game will air nationally on FOX.

How can I watch USC at Utah online via live stream?

Fans can live stream the game on FOXsports.com, the FOX Sports App or fuboTV.

What are the odds for USC at Utah?

The Utes are 3.5-point favorites and the over/under is 64.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USC vs. Utah live stream, game time, TV channel, betting odds