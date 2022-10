Travis Dye ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and Caleb Williams and Mario Williams connected for two touchdowns as No. 6 USC defeated Washington State 30-14 on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Los Angeles to improve to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Pac-12. The Trojans held the Cougars scoreless in the second half. WSU drops to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Pac-12 play.