No. 6 Tennessee rugby defeats No. 18 Alabama, 31-29

No. 6 Tennessee rugby played at No. 18 Alabama on Friday.

The Vols were victorious, 31-29.

Tennessee kicked off its 2023 season, defeating Rio Grande, 30-10. The Vols were victorious, 33-27, at South Carolina, while also winning at Georgia, 19-5.

Clemson hosted and defeated Tennessee, 27-26, on Sept. 23.

Tennessee shut out LSU, 87-0, in its last game ahead of playing the Crimson Tide.

Tennessee’s 2023-24 leadership team consists of Luke Mathis (president), Matthew Beacom (vice president), Michael McGettigan (treasurer), Jarrett Self (secretary) and Brendan Bibb (sargent at arms).

The 2023 season is the second for Tennessee under head coach Scott Tungay. Tungay guided the Vols to a 6-2 record in 2022.

