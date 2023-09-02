No. 6 St. John's football uses 'Johnnie Magic' to takedown No. 4 Trinity

No. 6 St. John’s football needed something special to come back and beat No. 4 Trinity during its season opener: Call it "Johnnie Magic."

Down 17 points in the fourth quarter, SJU came back to tie it, then won in overtime 34-31 on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Clemens Stadium.

In that fourth quarter, quarterback Aaron Syverson found Marselio Mendez twice in the end zone with 14- and 32-yard passes and Conor Murphy locked up the tie with a field goal. He hit another to take the lead in the first round of overtime and on the next play Cayden Saxton intercepted Tiger quarterback Ryan Back to seal the win.

The defense had to come up big in the quarter, and it did, holding Trinity to its first field goal of the game, then forcing a three-and-out and recovering a fumble. Racking up 438 offensive yards in the game, the Tigers ended on three straight turnovers.

Cooper Yaggie and Erik Bjork led the Johnnie defense with 10 and 9 tackles, and Yaggie had two sacks. Bjork forced the fumble in the fourth quarter, preventing Trinity from winning in regulation.

St. John junior linebacker Cooper Yaggie sacks Trinity quarterback Tucker Horn in the first half of the No. 6 Johnnies' season opener. SJU beat the No. 4 Tigers 34-31.

With quarterback Aaron Syverson going 24-33 in the game for 281 yards, the Johnnies offense never felt out of it, they just needed a couple stops out of a defense that spent a long time in the first half on the hot turf. Mendez had five receptions for 55 yards, those touchdowns being his longest of the day. Nick VanErp dominated the first half, catching four passes for 91 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, but he was pulled with cramps in the second half. Another senior, Alex Larson led the team in catches with seven.

Coach Gary Fasching said Troy Feddema has been playing well in practice and he got the most touches on the ground, 18 for 95 yards.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. John's football beats Trinity in season opener at Clemens Stadium