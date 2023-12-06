No. 6 RCTC overcomes early deficit to defeat Dakota County in men's basketball

Dec. 5—ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College overcame a slight deficit at the half to defeat Dakota County Technical College 78-68 in junior college men's basketball on Tuesday night.

RCTC trailed 19-9 with five minutes gone in the game before closing with a 67-49 run. Dakota County led 45-43 at the half before the host Yellowjackets held a 33-23 scoring advantage over the final 20 minutes.

"We did much better job in the second half defensively as they shot 27% from the field," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

Jamison Lien led the Yellowjackets with 22 points and he added six rebounds. Kenyon native Laden Nerison had 17 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Zach Herrmann had a double-double for RCTC with 12 points and 11 rebounds and he added four assists. Obinna Izuora had 11 points while Blue Smaller scored seven points and had 11 rebounds.

The Yellowjackets, ranked No. 6 in the NJCAA among Division III teams, held a 42-35 advantage on the boards and shot 45.2% from the floor (28-for-62) while holding Dakota County to 39.1% (27-for-69).

LaPlante said it was "a good win vs. a good DCTC team."

RCTC (4-2) is on the road this weekend as it plays at Hibbing Community College on Friday and at Rainy River Community College in International Falls on Saturday.