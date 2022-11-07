No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 23 Washington: Ducks open as nearly two-TD favorites over rival Huskies

After the end of the 2021 season, the state of the rivalry between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies was certainly in flux. The Ducks had just won a hilarious victory over Jimmy Lake and the Dawgs, which ended up seeing Lake fired not long after, but Oregon fans couldn’t boast as much as they might have liked, with their own program in disarray.

After the end of the season, both teams would end up looking for new head coaches.

Going into the 2022 season, there was a hope that the rivalry could be renewed with Dan Lanning and Kalen DeBoer at the helm. Those wishes have been granted.

Oregon ranks as the No. 6 team in the nation, with an inside chance at making the College Football Playoff if they win the rest of the games on their schedule. Washington is now back in the top 25 — ranked No. 23 — following a late win over the previously-ranked Oregon State Beavers last weekend.

Oregon vs. Washington is now a ranked affair.

While both teams are among the best couple of dozen teams in the nation, bettors seem to think that there is still a good distance between the two in skill level.

Take a look at how the betting line opened as the Ducks prepare to host Washington in Lanning’s first Husky Hate Week.

The Line

The line for Oregon vs. Washington is definitely favoring the Ducks early on, with many sites opening things having the home team favored by nearly two scores. In some places you can find Washington getting only 9 points, but at BetMGM, where we get our lines at USA TODAY, it’s a bigger spread than that. Here are the full odds as of 7:00 a.m. PT on Monday.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Oregon -13.5

-110 O 69.5

-110 Not Listed Stanford +13.5

-110 U 69.5

-110 Not Listed

Way-Too-Early Predictions

Normally in these early-week betting articles, I shy away from getting too deep into predictions because there is still so much of the news cycle left to go before game time. While I won’t be offering a score prediction for this game, I have to say that I feel relatively confident about what we’re going to see.

The Ducks are a much better team than Washington. It’s as simple as that. What we saw from the Huskies last week against Oregon State left a lot to be desired, and while Washington’s passing offense is among the best in the nation, their defense has trouble stopping anything. Sounds like it could be another banner day for Bo Nix.

Early on, I’m leaning towards Oregon -13.5, and considering taking that action before the line gets bet up over 14 points. I also think that a lot of points will be scored in this one, as both defenses have struggled so far this season. I think Oregon and the over is how I would go early this week.

