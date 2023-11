No. 6 Oregon football won by a final score of 36-27 against USC on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Eugene. Tez Johnson hauled in seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while Troy Franklin finished with two receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown. Senior quarterback Bo Nix threw for a season-high 412 yards and added four touchdowns as the Ducks improved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Pac-12 play.