No. 6 Oregon has little trouble throttling Arizona State

Kenny Dillingham used a bit of trickery to steal a victory from UCLA a week ago.

But on Saturday against No. 6 Oregon, the Sun Devils needed more than a few tricks. They were overpowered by the Ducks 49-13 in Pac-12 play at Mountain America Stadium.

The game was never a contest as Oregon (10-1, 7-1) scored on all six possessions it had in a first half that saw the Ducks roll up 444 yards. Heralded senior quarterback Bo Nix, a former protégé of Dillingham and the Heisman Trophy frontrunner this season, threw for 404 yards and six touchdowns. He played just one series in the second half.

Running back Cameron Skattebo started at quarterback for ASU, although Trenton Bourguet came in on the second play.

That makes five different players to have "started" at quarterback for the Sun Devils (3-8, 2-6), with tight end Jalin Conyers having done so in last week's 17-7 win over UCLA. Skattebo lined up at quarterback a dozen or so times and so did Conyers.

Conyers had some success taking a direct snap on consecutive plays early in the second quarter and running for a combined 29 yards.

Bourguet ended up passing for 142 yards, completing 20 of 37 attempts. Skattebo and Conyers combined for 5-for-10 passing for 63 yards.

Nix took a seat midway through the third quarter with the game well in hand, turning the game over to back-up Ty Thompson, a local out of Mesquite High School, who went the rest of the way.

After being held scoreless in the first half, the Sun Devils got on the board with a 38-yard field goal from Dario Longhetto in the third quarter.

On its next possession, ASU added a touchdown at the end of a 12-play, 67-yard drive. Melquan Stovall broke a few tackles as he ran 15-yards for the touchdown.

After the ASU defense intercepted a Thompson pass to end the next Oregon series, the Sun Devils added a 34-yard field goal from Longhetto to cap the scoring.

Skattebo led ASU with 49 yards on eight carries.

Both teams end the regular season with games against their state rivals next Saturday. ASU will host Arizona while Oregon faces off with Oregon State.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State does little to slow juggernaut Oregon