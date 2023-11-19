No. 6 Oregon blows out Arizona State after record-setting day

No. 6 Oregon football beat Arizona State by a final score of 49-13 on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Tempe. Bo Nix threw for a career-best and tied a program record with six touchdowns to go along with 404 yards. Troy Franklin caught two touchdowns against ASU to total 13 on the season, which is a new single-season program record for receiving touchdowns. Senior kicker Camden Lewis passed Royce Freeman for Oregon's all-time scoring record with 385 career points.