No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners vs Kansas Jayhawks: How to Watch, key players, weather forecast for gameday

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to play for the 114th time. This game will be the final one as Big 12 foes as the Sooners are set to head off to the SEC next season.

The Jayhawks come into this game at 5-2 and with a top 30 offense.

While Head Coach Lance Leipold said star quarterback Jalon Danels, who has been battling a back injury all season, is doubtful/questionable, there are some who think the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year could return this Saturday.

They also possess a top-12 rushing offense in the country. Devin Neal leads the way and is No. 5 in the country in yards per carry. The Sooners’ run defense will have to be on its game to slow down the Jayhawks rushing attack.

The Jayhawks and Oklahoma’s opponent last week, the UCF Knights, play very similar styles. Both have a weak defense with a solid offense and fantastic rushing attack. The difference is, Kansas isn’t as bad against the run, but they aren’t as good as the Knights are against the pass.

But let’s take a look at how you can watch and some of the key players to keep an eye on.

When to tune in to see the game:

Date: Oct. 28, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Current Forecast:

According to Weather Bug.

42 degrees at 10 a.m. CT

43 degrees at kickoff

44 degrees and a 30% chance of rain at 2 p.m. CT

43 degrees and a 50% chance of rain at 4 p.m. CT

Injury Report:

Oklahoma

McKade Mettauer, OL: Questionable

Jovantae Barnes, RB: Out

Kaden Helms, TE: Questionable

D.J. Graham, WR: Out

Andrel Anthony, WR: Out for Season

Justin Harrington Cheetah: Out for Season (Knee)

Phil Picciotti, LB: Out for the season

Jayden Rowe, DB: Out for the season

Kansas

Jalon Daniels, QB: Doubtful (Back)

Billy Conaway, RB: Out for season

Oklahoma Sooners to Watch:

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel: 166 of 233, 2,131 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tawee Walker: 53 carries for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

Nic Anderson: 16 catches for 387 yards and eight touchdowns.

Danny Stutsman: 70 tackles, 11.5 for loss and two sacks

Ethan Downs: 23 tackles, 6.0 for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Peyton Bowen: 25 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two blocked punts and four pass deflections.

Kansas Jayhawks to Watch:

Jalon Daniels: 56 of 75 for 705 yards, five touchdowns, one interception and 74 yards rushing. The preseason Big 12 player of the year has only played in three games due to injury.

Devin Neal: 90 carries for 659 yards and six touchdowns.

Daniel Hishaw Jr.: 68 carries for 437 yards and six touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold: 25 catches for 324 yards and one touchdown.

Kenny Logan: 45 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss.

Austin Booker: 31 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.

