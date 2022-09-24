No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Oklahoma Sooners welcome in the alma mater of head coach Brent Venables for his first Big 12 game at the helm. Venables, who both played and coached for the Wildcats in the 80s and 90s before joining Bob Stoops’ staff in 1999.

The Sooners are coming into this primetime matchup hot, averaging 42.2 points per game after dropping 49 on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln. They’ve won each of their games by 30 points. The Sooners’ defense has been equally good, allowing just 10 points per game through three weeks.

Kansas State had a strong start to the season with a shutout of South Dakota and a blowout win over Missouri in week two. Things came to a screeching halt in week three with their 17-10 loss to Tulane.

This is Oklahoma’s toughest test of the season on both sides of the ball. Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah are two of the best players in the country. While Adrian Martinez hasn’t been trusted to push the ball down the field, he’s a player that can hurt you with his legs.

The Sooners are currently minus-13.5 point favorites over the Wildcats. Though Kansas State has been a tough matchup for the Sooners over the last few years, many believe the Sooners will win this matchup and win big.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Streaming on the Varsity App

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State injury report:

Oklahoma

No Injuries to report.

Kansas State

Will Honas, LB: Questionable (Undisclosed), missed the last three games.

Shawn Robinson, LB: Questionable (Undisclosed), missed the last three games.

Taylor Poitier, OL: Out for Season (Knee).

Players to watch:

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel, QB: 66.7%, 9.7 yards per attempt, 759 yards, 7 passing touchdowns, 2 rushing touchdowns.

Eric Gray, RB: 37 carries, 286 yards, 7.7 yards per carry, 2 rushing touchdowns, 4 receptions, 43 yards.

Marcus Major, RB: 24 carries, 127 yards, 5.3 yards per attempt, 4 touchdowns, 3 receptions, 43 yards, 1 touchdown.

Marvin Mims, WR: 14 receptions for 310 yards, 2 touchdowns.

Reggie Grimes, DE: 10 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks.

Danny Stutsman, LB: 25 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 pass breakups.

David Ugwoegbu, LB: 19 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup.

Billy Bowman, S: 24 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries.

Kansas State

Adrian Martinez, QB: 62.1%, 4.6 yards per attempt, 304 passing yards, 1 touchdown. 39 carries for 150 yards, 2 touchdowns.

Deuce Vaughn, RB: 62 carries, 352 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, 3 touchdowns. 10 receptions for 36 yards.

D.J. Giddens, RB: 17 carries, 132 yards, 7.8 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns.

Malik Knowles, WR: 10 receptions for 92 yards, 1 carry for 75 yards, 1 touchdown.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE: 9 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks.

Austin Moore, LB: 19 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack.

Daniel Green, LB: 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 pass breakup.

Kobe Savage, S: 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions.

