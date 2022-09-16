No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners go on the road to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at 11 a.m. central time and can be seen on Fox.

Through the first two weeks of the Brent Venables era, the Sooners are 1-1 against the spread, with a narrow miss in last week’s matchup vs. Kent State. They’ve been more than 30-point favorites each of the first two weeks and had a chance to cover late, but a failed fourth down attempt thwarted Oklahoma’s efforts.

The Sooners head to Lincoln to take on the Cornhuskers as double-digit favorites.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Oklahoma -11

Money line: Oklahoma -410 / Nebraska +310

Over-under: 65.5

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska injury report:

Nebraska

Travis Vokolek, TE: Questionable (Ankle)

Thomas Fidone, TE: Questionable (Knee)

Nouredin Noueli, OL: Out For Season (Suspension)

Oklahoma

Key Lawrence, S: Questionable (Undisclosed)

Wanya Morris, OL: Questionable (Personal)

T.D. Roof, LB: Out For Season (Elbow)

Advice and prediction

While last year’s game was a close ball game, this year’s Nebraska Cornhuskers are in a much different position. A season ago, it was their defense keeping them in ball games. This year it’s the offense, at least through the first three weeks.

The problem is Nebraska hasn’t faced a team as good as the Sooners yet in 2022. Oklahoma’s offense is going to be a nightmare for the Cornhuskers’ defense, which is allowing 492 yards per game and 31 points per game.

Rebounding from a slow start offensively a week ago, the Sooners jump out to an early lead. After a tightly contested first half, Oklahoma begins to pull away in the second for the big win.

Take Oklahoma minus the points and the under.

Prediction: Oklahoma 42-20

Record against the spread in 2022: 3-1.

