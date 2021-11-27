No. 6 Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Staff predictions for regular season finale

Notre Dame checks in sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings and has a path to the Playoff if they can get a little bit of help.

Of course, they have to take care of business first themselves as a trip to Stanford sits between the Irish and an 11-1 season. Stanford has one of the biggest upsets of the year when they knocked off Oregon in early October but the Cardinal haven’t won since, dropping their last five and entering their 2021 finale at 3-8.

Will Stanford pose an actual threat to Notre Dame’s 11-1 season or will they just be the latest bug on the windshield for the Irish, who have outscored opponents 117-9 in November?

Here is what the Fighting Irish Wire staff sees happening:

Geoffrey Clark:

AP Photo/Mike Caudill

There has not been a road game this season that I am more confident in. Notre Dame is visiting a Stanford team that is struggling to gain yards, score points and stop opposing offenses. The Irish are hitting their stride in every way possible at the right time, and the Cardinal just don’t have the talent to stop this train in its tracks. While some of this year’s road contests turned out to be less competitive than advertised, this game isn’t expected to be competitive at all, and the Irish will put the Cardinal away early.

Prediction: Notre Dame 48, Stanford 10

Michael Chen:

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

This season is coming to an end, the Irish see the finish line and they are peaking at the right time. Over the last three games, the Notre Dame defense has not allowed a touchdown, while the offense has averaged 39 points per game as well. Yeah, the Irish have been on fire and have a chance to sneak into the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season. All that stands in the way for the Irish to have an 11-1 record is Stanford, who has struggled this season, 6 losses in a row. The Cardinal are spiraling, the Irish aren’t and win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Stanford 6

Story continues

Jeff Feyerer:

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

While I still have bad memories of previous seasons ending with losses on the road to Stanford, I don’t think that will happen Saturday. This is the worst team of the David Shaw era and I don’t see them gaining an inch on this Notre Dame defense. They can’t run the ball and being forced to throw it against the Irish pass rush isn’t an appealing option. The Stanford rush defense is giving up 243 yards per game so Kyren Williams should eat early with Logan Diggs cleaning up. Big win for the Irish, the most questionable 11-1 team of all-time and we’ll worry about their bowl destiny another day.

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Stanford 7

Nick Shepkowski:

Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It wasn’t long ago that Stanford was regularly competing for the Pac-12 title and New Year’s Day bowl games. Now the program is seemingly a shell of itself as the Cardinal haven’t won since the first weekend of October and don’t do anything particularly well.

Notre Dame is peaking at the right time and if things fall as needed the next two weekends, they could be playing in the College Football Playoff for the third time in four years.

If things don’t fall right they could be playing in the Peach or Fiesta Bowls instead and that’d mean Saturday could be the final time we see a few stars suit up for the Irish so I’ll go in ready to enjoy the shows that Kyren Williams, Isaiah Foskey, and plenty of others will put on in what will be an absolute rout.

Prediction: Notre Dame 45, Stanford 6

Related Links:

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s updated path to a College Football Playoff berth

Notre Dame’s updated depth chart for Stanford finale

Five keys for a Notre Dame win at Stanford

Experts make their picks for Notre Dame-Stanford

1

1