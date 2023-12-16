No. 6 North Shore head coach Willie Gaston on state championship with No. 10 Duncanville: ‘This is a heavyweight fight’

There is a big on Saturday in Texas with two teams in the USA TODAY Sports HSS Super 25 squaring off for a state championship.

AT&T Stadium in Dallas will be the venue as No. 6 North Shore (Houston, Texas) plays No. 10 Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas).

Willie Gaston, in his first year as head coach of North Shore, has his team playing at a high level and peaking coming into the playoffs. Last week, they had a 23-14 win over previously undefeated Westlake (Austin, Texas).

“We have to make sure we come out, keep this game close and then play this game with all three phases from offense, defense and special teams,” Gaston told FOX 26 in Houston this week. “It’s going to be one of those games that is a heavyweight fight battle. Our biggest thing is to give ourselves the opportunity at the end to win it.”

The 6A Division I game will be streamed on Bally Sports Southwest beginning at 3 p.m. local time.

Gaston is a former NFL player with the Baltimore Ravens. He played his college football at Houston. Earlier this week, the Touchdown Club of Houston named Gaston one of two UIL Coaches of the Year.

“It is a great award, it is a great accomplishment,” Gaston said on FOX 26. “Like I said last night, when you get an award like that, it’s a program award, it’s an award for the whole program. It’s a testimony to what these kids have done, what the coaches have done.”

