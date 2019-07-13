No. 6 in Monster Energy Series fails inspection at Kentucky The Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 Ford of Ryan Newman failed pre-race inspection on Saturday at Kentucky Speedway. Originally slated to start 23rd, Newman will now have to move to the rear of the field to start the Quaker State 400 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) because the car […]

The Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 Ford of Ryan Newman failed pre-race inspection on Saturday at Kentucky Speedway. Originally slated to start 23rd, Newman will now have to move to the rear of the field to start the Quaker State 400 (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) because the car failed the body area part of inpsection.

The first 22 cars passed inspection, including pole sitter Daniel Suarez, who piloted the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to the top spot on Friday. It was Suarez’s second career Busch Pole Award win.

Quin Houff, in the No. 77 Chevrolet, was the only other car to fail inspection. Both the No. 6 and No. 77 cars passed inspection on the second time through.

For Newman, he will face the extra challenge of starting at the rear as he battles for a playoff position with eight regular-season races remaining. Newman entered the Kentucky race in the 16th and final playoff spot, just three points above the next-closest competitor.

In eight Monster Energy Series races, the Kentucky winner has never started from further back than 16th in the field.